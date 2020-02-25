Arrow Financial Corp Has $727,000 Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.83.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $245.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.00 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

