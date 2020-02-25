Arrow Financial Corp Has $83,000 Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $11,454,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 208,937 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 187,551 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 303,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 160,400 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 61,358.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 78,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 78,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of IP stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

