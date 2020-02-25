Arrow Financial Corp Invests $210,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Arrow Financial Corp owned about 0.39% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:IBDU opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $27.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

