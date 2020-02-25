Arrow Financial Corp Invests $60,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 97,428 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 653,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDR opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

