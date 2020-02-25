Arrow Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $166.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.87 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.54 and a 200 day moving average of $157.64.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $431,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,556 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,821.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,282 shares in the company, valued at $32,999,423.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

