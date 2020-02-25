Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

