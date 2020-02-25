Arrow Financial Corp Sells 140 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

NYSE BDX opened at $250.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

