Arrow Financial Corp Sells 200 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $2,069,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,473 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

AMAT opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

