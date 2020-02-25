Arrow Financial Corp Sells 2,566 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,040,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $5,114,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 217.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.71.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $111.65 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $105.13 and a one year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.13.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

