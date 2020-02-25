Arrow Financial Corp Sells 3,000 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

