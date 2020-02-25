Arrow Financial Corp Sells 3,318 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Cerner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Cerner by 142.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upped their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

