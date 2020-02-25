Arrow Financial Corp Sells 4,106 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cfra upped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.