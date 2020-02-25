Arrow Financial Corp Sells 500 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 116,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 171,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 35,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $116.59 on Tuesday. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.72. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,428,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at $37,267,050.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,927,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

