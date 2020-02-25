Arrow Financial Corp Sells 845 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Schlumberger by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,711 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

