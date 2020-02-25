Arrow Financial Corp Takes $193,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 40,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 17.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

