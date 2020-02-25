ASGN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,205 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,117% compared to the average volume of 99 put options.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.35. ASGN has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASGN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in ASGN by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ASGN by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ASGN by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in ASGN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in ASGN by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.