Barclays PLC (BARC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on April 3rd

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 167.96 ($2.21) on Tuesday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 164.21.

In related news, insider Mohamed A. El-Erian acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £194,700 ($256,116.81).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 215.91 ($2.84).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

