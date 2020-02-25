Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Barrick Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Barrick Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

GOLD opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.51 and a beta of -0.27. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

