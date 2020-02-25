Beazley PLC (BEZ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.20 on March 30th

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 559.50 ($7.36) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 556.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 570.97. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 501.50 ($6.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Beazley alerts:

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total transaction of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96). Also, insider Christine LaSala acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 555 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Insiders acquired 43,188 shares of company stock worth $23,566,692 in the last three months.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEZ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beazley to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 616 ($8.10) to GBX 611 ($8.04) in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.22) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 591.20 ($7.78).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.