Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 4,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

AMZN stock opened at $2,009.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,981.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,831.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,000.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,586.57 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

