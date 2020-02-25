Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

REYN opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

