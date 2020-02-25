Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on REYN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of REYN stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.