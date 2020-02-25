Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

