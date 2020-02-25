Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Blackbaud has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Blackbaud to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

