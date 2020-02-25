BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Boosted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after buying an additional 63,063 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,408,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,445,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.33.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $528.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $539.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.54 and a 12-month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

