Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Decreased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,360.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 13,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,453.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,894 shares of company stock worth $4,956,322. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $116.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.37 and a twelve month high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

