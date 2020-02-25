Brokerages Set Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) PT at $17.70

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commscope by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,526,000 after acquiring an additional 216,159 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope during the fourth quarter worth about $3,645,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Commscope by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Commscope by 521.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 78,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Commscope by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 378,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 174,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. Commscope has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commscope will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

