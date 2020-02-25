Brookfield Business Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

BBU stock opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.43. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBU shares. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

