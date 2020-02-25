Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (TSE:BRE) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (TSE:BRE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of BRE stock opened at C$15.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.32 million and a P/E ratio of 20.35. Brookfield Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$13.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.48.

Get Brookfield Real Estate Services alerts:

About Brookfield Real Estate Services

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc, doing business as Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brands.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.