Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (CF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 10th

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

CF stock opened at C$5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$4.61 and a twelve month high of C$6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.09.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

