Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.21.

Shares of AMT opened at $245.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.89 and its 200-day moving average is $225.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $171.71 and a 12-month high of $258.62.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

