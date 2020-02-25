Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 816 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $71,001,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,883 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

Starbucks stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.75. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

