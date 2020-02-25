Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Intel by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 636,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Intel by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 381,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after buying an additional 40,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $275.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.