Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 3,195 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,092,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $4,028,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of PM opened at $85.57 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $136.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

