Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 3,249 VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $66.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.2057 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

