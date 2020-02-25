Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 5,247 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 70,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 317,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 14,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 229,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

JPM opened at $132.16 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $425.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

