Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Invests $179,000 in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 318,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the third quarter worth $48,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 225.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

