Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Invests $245,000 in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 86,679 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 99,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.