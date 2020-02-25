Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,206,000. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra increased their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.04.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

