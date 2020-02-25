Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.77. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.63%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

