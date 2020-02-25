Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 56,603 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBHS. Zelman & Associates cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

FBHS opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

