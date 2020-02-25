Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $155.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.63 and a 1 year high of $163.69.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

