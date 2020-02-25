Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 221,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,568,000 after purchasing an additional 217,542 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 192,874 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $105.96 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

