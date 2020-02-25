Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1556 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

