CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,850,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 137.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,107.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 136,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $129.54 on Tuesday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $90.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

