Centurion (CNT) Price Reaches $0.0001

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Centurion has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including ExcambrioRex, Crex24 and YoBit. Centurion has a total market cap of $7,433.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 79.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion (CRYPTO:CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org.

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

