Citigroup Boosts NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Price Target to $34.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NGM stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 18,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $334,605.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,012,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,179,454.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 44,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $694,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Svennilson Peter grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 16,420,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,621,000 after acquiring an additional 253,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 246,853 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,457,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.