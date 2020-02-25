Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,009.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,981.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,831.17. The stock has a market cap of $1,000.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.