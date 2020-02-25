CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

CNB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $438.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

