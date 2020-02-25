Condor Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,530 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.18 and its 200 day moving average is $172.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $154.74 and a 1 year high of $186.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

